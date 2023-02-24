Jane E. Rubin

Jane Elizabeth Faber Rubin, 76, of Maple Grove, Minnesota, peacefully entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Jane was born on September 20, 1946 to Dr. John and Bernice (Frey) Faber in Rochester, Minnesota. She was especially fond of her childhood in Rochester, considering it to be her true home. Jane graduated from Rochester John Marshall High School class of 1964 and then attended Ripon College, graduating in 1968. After college, she moved to New York City, where she did breast cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and then taught science at Grace Church School. It was during her time in New York that she met her husband, Barry, in the spring of 1972. They were married in New York on October 12, 1974, making a life together for nearly 50 years.

Jane and Barry moved to Maple Grove, Minnesota to start a family and she proudly had two sons: Robert and John. Jane chose to give up a promising corporate career at Honeywell and instead dedicated her life to raising her two sons. As her sons got older, she returned to her roots and her passion as a teacher, serving as an Instructor at the Osseo Area Schools Adult Basic Education center for over 15 years. It was here that she found great sense of purpose in life and received multiple teaching awards in the process. She also served for over a decade as a parent member of the Osseo School’s District Planning Advisory Committee.

Family, especially her two sons, was the most important aspect of Jane’s life. She worked tirelessly to instill strong values and a tireless work ethic in her sons to position them for success in life. Jane was immensely proud of both her sons and was never afraid to tell anyone who would listen! She was also extremely close with the rest of her family, especially her parents, and always loved socializing at family gatherings. In her later years, she cherished the time she had with her granddaughter.

In addition to family, Jane prioritized her faith. She was a proud Episcopalian and an active member of Church of the Epiphany in Plymouth, Minnesota.

When she wasn’t with her family, faith, or school, Jane enjoyed playing piano, music, and gardening. And with a strong sense of competition, Jane enjoyed playing cards and watching Minnesota sports (when they were winning).

Jane is survived by her husband, Barry Peter Rubin; her children Robert Arthur (Dr. Christine Stewart) Rubin and Dr. John Edwin Rubin; 1 granddaughter, Ella Stewart Rubin; 2 brothers Dr. John William (Jeanne) Faber and Thomas Edwin (Karla) Faber. She is preceded in death by her parents Dr. John Edwin Faber and Bernice Henrietta Faber (Frey); 1 brother Stephen Charles Faber and sister-in-law Patricia Alice Faber.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal PL NW, Rochester, MN) with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Ranfranz and Vine Remembrance and Reception Center.

