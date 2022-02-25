Jane Elizabeth Ney, age 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Homestead Memory Care in Rochester, Minnesota.

Jane was born December 25, 1935, in Blackwell, OK. the daughter of George and Claudine (Speck) Brower. She attended the 1st Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and, in her teens, served as a lifeguard at the local swimming pool. She graduated from Ponca City High School. After graduating, she worked as a secretary at Continental Oil Co. saving her money to go to nursing school. There she met her future husband William (Bill) O. Ney Jr. They married on May 19, 1956, at the 1st Methodist Church in Ponca City, OK. Eventually they made their home in Mahtomedi, MN where they raised three daughters, Jane’s true life’s pride and joy.

Jane was an excellent seamstress, meticulous housekeeper, enjoyed daily yardwork and managed household finances. Jane volunteered at the Pine Point Nursing Home, transcribed books to braille, and taught Sunday School at Lake Drive Methodist Church in Mahtomedi. In 1980, she graduated from nursing school with straight A’s then worked at a hospital, nursing home and the clinic in the area as well as taking blood pressures at the Minnesota State Fair. She delivered Meals on Wheels, and in her late 70’s drove seniors to the senior center. She loved animals and birdwatching and enjoyed feeding birds, deer, and turkeys in their back yard.

Jane and Bill spent many winters in Apache Junction Arizona, hiking and bird watching in the Superstition Mountains and hosting many a happy hour and socializing with friends. After 50 + years in Mahtomedi, they moved to Rochester in 2014.

She is survived by her daughters, Katherine (Mark Hufstedler) Ney of Prescott, Arizona, Christine Bruce of Oxford, Michigan and Polly (Scott) Fisher of Farmington, Minnesota; grandchildren, William (Jessica) Bruce, Katrina Fleischman, Natalie (Kelly) Darga, and Adrienne (Andre Roggenbuck) Fisher. Great grandchildren Phoebe, Charlotte and William; step grandchildren and step great grandchildren, Jon, Lisa, Jade, Aubri and Ace; sister, Mary (David) Uppinghouse of Centennial, CO and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dr. William O. Ney Jr.; sisters, Joyce Butts and Peggy Thompson; step great grandson, Skyler Hufstedler.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer’s Association.

