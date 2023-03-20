Jane Helen Gronvold, 95, of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

Jane was born July 2, 1927 in rural Byron to Anders and Nellie Haugen. She attended Byron Public Schools graduating in 1947. Jane married Clifton Gronvold on December 27, 1947.

Jane was a homemaker, and when her youngest child started school she drove school bus, the first woman driver for Byron Public Schools. When her husband passed away she then worked in the Byron High School office. She was a 60 year member of the Byron American Legion Auxiliary and a charter member of the Byron Alumni Association. She loved crafting projects, reading, and traveling, especially her trip to Norway. She enjoyed time with family and friends and watching her hummingbirds.

Jane is survived by daughters Bev Gronvold, Debra (Thomas) Badger, and Pam Shulze, all of Rochester; 8 grandchildren; Tammy (Bill) Broadwater, Melissa Cascino, Jason (Kim) Badger, Jeremy (Theresa) Shulze, Matthew Badger, Kristi McGowan, Michael (Emily) Badger, and Adam (Sara) Badger; 12 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clifton, son Roger, brothers Chuck and Willard and sister Margaret Moen.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 AM on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Elder Network or Seasons Hospice.

Ranfranz and Vine is honored to be serving the Gronvold family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.