Jane M. Streiff, 84, of Waverly, IA, formerly of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital, in Waterloo, IA.

She was born on May 30, 1938, in Winona, MN, to Harold and Jeanette (Salisbury) O’Brien. The family moved several times while she was growing up and were living in Rochester, MN when her older brother introduced her to his Navy buddy Jerry. Jane married Gerald “Jerry” R. Streiff on May 31, 1958, in Rochester, MN. They made their home in Rochester and in retirement built a cabin on Lake Kabetogama in northern Minnesota. Jane and Jerry enjoyed many summers at the lake with family and friends until his passing in February 2015. They also appreciated their extended stays with family in Alabama during several winters.

Prior to her first child, Jane worked in the clerk of courts office in Rochester. She returned to work after her youngest started school and found her calling as a physical therapy assistant. She liked working with the residents and helped therapists at several local nursing homes until her retirement in September 1996.

Jane is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester and prior to COVID participated in quilting, bible study groups, and surviving spouses after Jerry’s death. She also loved reading, gardening, drinking coffee on the patio, and spending time with family and friends.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (John) Peschang of Waverly, IA; two sons, James (Kathy) Streiff of Owatonna, MN, and John (Warren Van Den Top) Streiff of Birmingham, AL; six grandchildren, Alex and Matthew Peschang, Josh and Kristina Streiff, and Roy and Joey Streiff; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, John (Amy Groszbach) O’Brien of Rochester, MN.

She was preceded in death by her husband, a twin sister at birth, two brothers, Richard O’Brien and Dan O’Brien along with brother and sister-in laws Vyford (Evelyn) Streiff and Shirley (Lyle) Ondler.

A memorial service is planned for November 22, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Rochester beginning at 1 pm with visitation starting at noon at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Rochester Central Lutheran School.