Jane Mary Pesch, age 92 of Austin, Minnesota died on January 28, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Austin. Jane was born December 27, 1929 in Austin to Andrew and Frances (Reinartz) Uschold. Her early life brought challenges for her and 2 younger sisters. Her mother died when she was 15 and her father died when she was 19. She attended Columbus Grade School and graduated from St. Augustine High School (now Pacelli) in 1947. After graduation at 17 she became employed at Hormel Foods Corporate Office in the secretarial department. On November 18, 1950 she was united in marriage to Donald F. Pesch at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin and they were blessed with six children.

After the children became school age she worked part time at Sterling State Bank Austin, Catholic Parishes Credit Union, and Hormel Foods Corporate Office for various periods of time. In her retirement years she volunteered at the Philomathian Book Store, Sacred Heart Auxiliary, and St. Edwards Church hospitality events. She was a charter member of St. Edwards Church and choir, and sang with the “Young Oldies” group which entertained at nursing homes, retirement homes and a variety of places in the area. She also sang with the Austin Symphony Chorus. She thoroughly enjoyed singing in these and other groups.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was creative and had a love of music and singing, a talent she developed at a young age and continued throughout her life. She and her husband Don travelled throughout Europe and the USA and made many friends from those trips. She was a true and devoted friend to many. She loved playing board games and cards of all kinds, especially “500”. She enjoyed doing needlework which when completed she gave as gifts to her family members. Her faith in the Catholic church was very important to her and sustained her greatly to the very end.

Jane is survived by three sons, David (Beth Schmidt) Rochester, Daniel of Rochester, and Thomas (Carol Erickson) of Victoria MN, two daughters Dianne (Daniel) Miller of Austin and Carolyn Czaplewski of Rochester, nine grandchildren Andrea, Natalie, Nicole, Grace, Nate, Robert, Joseph, Rachel, and Ben. Great grandchildren June, Everly, Isabella, Lillian, Alexander, Blake, Brody and Sage. Her sister Margene (Jay) Fennell of Petoskey, Michigan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald on February 25, 2010, son Michael on January 6, 1992 and sister Shirley Uschold on September 12, 2004.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 2000 West Oakland Avenue, Austin, MN on Wednesday February 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. date with Father James Steffes officiating. There will be a visitation one hour before the service at the church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

The family prefers memorials to St. Edwards Catholic Church, Accessible Space Inc. or a charity of donor’s choice.

We wish to thank the staff of Sacred Heart Assisted Living for their care of Jane during these last few years. And many thanks to the medical staff at Mayo Clinic Austin for their compassionate and skilled medical care during her final days. Blessed be her memory.

