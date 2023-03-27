Jane Ruble

Jane Louis Ruble - Rochester

Jane Louis (Klompenhower) Ruble, 76, of Rochester, MN, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Seasons Hospice.

Jane was born November 20, 1946 in Preston, MN to Harry and Sarah (Barth) Klompenhower. She graduated from Preston High School in 1964. On August 26, 1965, she married Robert Ruble at Bethel Lutheran church in Rochester, MN. The couple called Rochester their home and enjoyed 53 beloved years together until Robert passed away in 2018. Jane worked at Mayo Clinic as a unit secretary for over 30 years.

Jane loved cooking, reading, bird watching, and spending time with family. She was an avid Vikings fan as well as an avid crotcher. She even made sure to make a baby blanket for her furture great grandchildren before she passed.

She is survived by her daughter, Coleen (Raul) Guzman of Erlanger, KY, and Carrie (Joseph) Dechamps of St. Charles, MN; her 7 little angels, Cecilia, Melanie, Abbie, Zach, Andrew, Bryce, and Eli; and daughter in law, Mary (Ruble) Johnson.

She is preceeded in death by her husband, Robert Ruble, and son, Chadwick Ruble; her 4 brothers, Donald, Leonard, Alvin, and Warren; and 1 sister, Dorothy.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.