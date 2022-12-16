Janet A. Griebenow, 80, of Adams, MN, died on Wednesday (December 14, 2022) loving family by her side, of natural causes, at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin, MN where she had been a resident for one week.

Janet Ann Oakes was born on October 6, 1942 in Stewartville, MN to Anton “Tony” and Margaret (Lawson) Oakes. She grew up in Stewartville, attended school there, graduating from Stewartville HS in 1960. Janet was married on April 9, 1960 in Stewartville to Charles “Chuck” Griebenow. The couple lived in Stewartville for a short time, before moving to rural Rochester where they farmed, raised their kids and lived for a number of years. Janet was a homemaker and farmwife and after their kids were grown was employed at Seneca Foods in their Rochester plant for 30 years until her retirement. Chuck was a longtime area farmer and worked at Mallard Seed for 26 years. After selling their farm they moved to Stewartville and then to Adams where they have lived since 2000. Janet was a member of the Stewartville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed baking, crocheting and sewing, biking with Chuck and watching the MN Vikings. She enjoyed visiting with friends and neighbors and loved time spent with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Janet’s family would like to thank the staff at Sacred Heart Care Center and St. Croix Hospice for their excellent and loving care.

Janet is survived by her husband - Chuck of Adams; 2 daughters and 1 son - Tony (Michelle) of Kasson, MN; Tammy (Brian) Meyerhofer of rural Racine, MN and Tracy (Jay) Battey of Kasson, MN; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; 1 brother - Don Oakes (Joyce Thompson) of Stewartville and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law Donna (Glenn) Newman and sister-in-law - Doris Oakes.

In keeping with Janet’s wishes no service or visitation will take place. A private family burial and committal service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville at a later date. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Janet are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com