Janet Elaine Loken

Janet Elaine (Warke) Loken, age 80, of Rochester/Albert Lea passed away Monday, January 23, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, February 11, at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Hartland Cemetery at a later date.

Janet was born June 24, 1942, to Clayton and Eileen Warke in Manchester, MN. She grew up on the farm and graduated from New Richland High School. After school, she lived in Albert Lea and worked at Schultz Jewelers. She married Roger Loken April 23, 1962. While Roger served in the Navy, they moved to Hampton Roads, VA and to Groton, CT, where their son Shawn was born. Moving back to Minnesota, they had a daughter, Shelly and eventually settled in Rochester, MN. Janet enjoyed taking care of her children and spending time with her family and friends. She worked at Thein Well company as well Zale’s Jewelry. She discovered her love of shopping (especially shoes) and was always picking up a gift or treat for others. She enjoyed and loved visiting her children and grandchildren.

Janet courageously and faithfully helped her husband with his battle with MS, assisting him so they could stay in their home for as long as possible. Moving to Albert Lea, Janet moved to St. John’s Lutheran Community in Albert Lea, MN.

Preceding Janet in death are her parents, Clayton and Eileen Warke; Mother and father-in-law, Dorothy and Art Loken; sisters-in-law, Karen Warke and Barb Clausen; brothers-in-law Doug Clausen and Edward Perkins.

Janet is survived by her husband of 60 years, Roger Loken of Rochester, MN; son, Shawn (Rose) Loken of New Richland, MN; daughter, Shelly (John) Davis of Olympia, WA; grandchildren Sam Davis and Katie Davis; brother, David Warke of Albert Lea, MN; twin sister, Janice Perkins of Albert Lea, MN

Janet is remembered as “Tiny but Mighty.” The family would like to thank everyone at Mayo Hospice, St. John’s Lutheran Community, with a special “Thank you thank you” to Roxy.

Memorials are preferred to a hospice of the donor’s choice.