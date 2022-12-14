Janet Johnson

Janet Arlene Johnson, 88, of Dodge Center, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Fairview Care Center.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church, 308 2nd St NW Dodge Center, with the Rev. Jessica Bakken Busch officiating. Visitation will be an hour before the service and lunch will follow. A private family burial will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery in Spring Valley.

Janet was born on May 2, 1934, to Alfred and Florence Jeche in La Crosse, Wis., She was raised on the family farm in Spring Valley, Minn., and graduated from Spring Valley High School.

Janet spent 25 proud years as a surgical assistant with “the Mayo’s” at Mayo Clinic Hospital - Methodist campus. She lived in Rochester for most of her adult life and then moved to Dodge Center in 2004 after her husband, Norman Johnson, passed away to be closer to her family.

One of Janet’s most distinguishing characteristics were her giggles of delight. She loved her church, fashion, going out to eat and the movies, traveling with “the girls,” looking her best and anything with “razzle dazzle.” Janet was kind to random strangers she made into unlikely friends that never forgot her. She spent many cold Minnesota winters at her home in Arizona and beautiful summers on Lake Pepin in Lake City.

Janet was unwaveringly loyal to her small family, which consists of her sister, Carol Johnson of Dodge Center; her nephew, Ross Johnson and his wife, Jennifer, their children, Grace and Tate of Andover; her niece, Jacquelyn Gosse and husband John and their children, Caroline Janet and Jude; and her nephew Ryan Johnson, all of Dodge Center.

Her husbands, Ordell Rensland and Norman Johnson, preceded her in death, along with her brother-in-law, Douglas Johnson. For many years, her dear friend, Gene Young, was almost always at her side, and her beloved cat, Boots, was almost always underfoot.

Janet was highly sensitive, in both her emotions and the way she felt and predicted things others could not. She was thoughtful, charming, genuine and generous. Above all, Janet loved her family and her life revolved around them, their activities, milestones and accomplishments.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 25 South Street SW P.O. Box 502, Dodge Center, MN 55927 (507) 374-2155. Blessed be her memory.