Janet K. Potvin, age 70, a longtime resident of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully on February 13, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Janet Kay Potvin was born August 12, 1951 in Rochester, MN the daughter of Earl and Jewell (Knowlton) Potvin. She attended John Marshall High School. After high school, she moved to New York then Minneapolis prior to returning to Rochester. She loved the arts, especially dance, singing, piano and guitar. She was blessed with two beautiful children, Sayat and Racheal. She lovingly cared for her parents in their later years. After her father’s passing, she lived with her mother and together they became socialites in the community. Janet was a devout Christian and active member of The Church of Rochester.

She is survived by her children, Sayat (Taisiya) Potvin of Farmington, MN and Racheal Schroeder of Mayer, MN; three grandchildren, Dylan Schroeder, Max and Luke Potvin; sisters, Pamela Potvin of Denver, CO and Tanis Eaker of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; nieces and nephews, Lyne (Peggy Evans) Eaker, Taikai (Krysta) Eaker and Dawn Ross and extended family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Wayne Eaker; nephew, Martin Anderson.

A Celebration of Janet’s life will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN. Special music will be performed by The Hurst Family Experience. Following the service, a luncheon will be held at 2:00 PM at Ranfranz and Vine Remembrance and Reception Center. A private family inurnment will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Potvin family; to leave a special memory of condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.