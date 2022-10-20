Janet K. Shumaker, age 81, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Homestead Memory Care in Rochester.

Janet Kay Shumaker was born April 30, 1941 in Douglas, MN the daughter of Albert and Maude (Kunz) Streiff. She attended grade school at Oronoco and attended Pine Island High School. Janet met her future husband, Ronald Shumaker, at Lake Shady in Oronoco. They were united in marriage on May 12, 1957 in Rochester. Janet worked at Mayo Clinic as a physical therapy assistant.

Janet was kindhearted, caring and was proud of her family. She loved her husband and best friend Ron of 65 years, her children, her grandchildren and great grandchildren! She was an avid reader, she loved to crochet blankets for her family, watching and feeding the birds. Mom enjoyed the family cabin, the lake, the loons and the serenity of the great north woods. Her favorite was floating on the lake with dad on their pontoon while enjoying a beverage and dangling her toes in the lake water, bonfires with her children when they visited and cooking for everyone!

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Shumaker; children, Mike Shumaker (Nancy Eppen), Dan Shumaker (Kim Dolan), Denise Shumaker (Dave Welte), Bill Shumaker (Therese Crain); grandchildren, Nicole (Don Miller), Nina (Jon Lohmann), Nicole (Kurt Wamhoff ), Tyler (Baily), Kelsey Shumaker, Hollie Shumaker, Leah Shumaker, Jadyn (Raven Hollingshead), Jaimie Paz (Gil); great grandchildren, Emma, Maya, & Rebekah Miller, Katie (Addison Sell), Charlie Wamhoff, Sereniti, Hunter and Braxtyn Shumaker, Kaden Kehren, Korbin, Jackson, and Atticus Pflaum, Rayshawn Motley, Salem Hollingshead; siblings, Dick, Donna, and Lois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, three sisters and two brothers.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private family interment will be held 10:30 AM Monday, October 24, 2022 at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester.

