Elgin, MN

It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the passing of Janet Kay Walters after a short, but valiant, battle with Amyloidosis.

Janet was born Janet Kay Reifsnider on May 12, 1941 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, the daughter of Judd and Dorothy (Newell) Reifsnider, both of Oronoco, MN. She was baptized on September 14, 1941 at the Presbyterian Church in Oronoco. She attended public school in Rochester: Holmes, Jefferson, Central and Rochester High School. She was in the first graduating class from John Marshall High School in 1959. After graduating from high school, she attended the Rochester School of Practical Nursing at St. Mary’s, graduating in May of 1961. She began her nursing career at the Mayo Clinic in 1962, working at West 3, Methodist X-Ray and St. Mary’s Radiology until she retired.

Janet married Irven C. White in 1961 and they had three children. Janet and Irven later divorced. On June 9, 1984 Janet married Forrest Donald Walters and moved to the farm in Elgin, Minnesota where she resided until her death. Forrest died on June 22, 2011.

Janet was a strong and independent woman with many interests. She loved to read and travel. She was very involved in her church. She knit prayer shawls, was a member of the prayer chain and was a leader for the ladies’ bible study. She crocheted doll purses to donate to the children at Olmsted Medical Center and sewed pillowcase dresses for her church.

Janet is survived by her three children; Wendy White of Spring Valley, Tim (Mary Mueller) White of Rochester and Nancy (Phil) Stiles of Spring Valley and four grandchildren; Ashley Finne, Joshua (Morgan Wiste) Finne, Jessica White and Jennifer (Andrew) Pochettino. She was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren; Blaise and Colton Finne, Lena Jerdon, Bennett, Sofia, Sydni and Ethan Pochettino. She is further survived by one sister; Dawn Enlow of Richland, WA.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Forrest, two sisters; Kathleen and Sheila as well as one grandson Justin Clair.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to Redeemer Lutheran Church or your charity of choice.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester with Adam Koglin officiating. Pallbearers will be Tim White, Phil Stiles, Joshua Finne and Andrew Pochettino.

Visitation will be held at the Schad and Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022. There will also be one hour visitation at the church on Saturday from 10-11 a.m.

Private burial will take place at the Oronoco Cemetery at a later date.