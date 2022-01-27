SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Janet Krueger

61f31f0c49be6875b1ff2503.jpg
Published January 27, 2022 04:53 PM
Janet Inez Krueger, 77, of Cannon Falls, passed away on January 23, 2022 at Cannon Rivers Senior Living.

Janet was born on September 8, 1944 in Poynette, WI. daughter of late Ernest and Helen (Larson) Davis.

She married Thomas Lee Krueger at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Madison, WI on October 5, 1968.

She worked for at Mayo Clinic for 23 years. Janet was a choir singer at Autumn Ridge Church in Rochester and in the Stewartville Community Band.

Janet is survived by her husband, Thomas; son, Lee (Katie) Krueger; 2 grandchildren, Cecelia and Evelyn of Byron, MN; son, Grant (Stephanie) Krueger; 3 grandchildren, Geoffrey, Sibley, and Ramsey of Cannon Falls, MN; and a brother, Alan Davis of Stoughton, WI.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Carol Peterson.

Memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Autumn Ridge Church in Rochester at 11:00 a.m. with one hour of visitation prior.

Inurnment will be at Pleasant Prairie Cemetery in Rochester after the service. To send an online condolence to the family please visit, mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com

