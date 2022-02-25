Janet Lanning, 76, of Spring Valley, MN, passed away peacefully in her home on February 24, 2022 surrounded by family. Jan was born to Donald and Betty Mullin on May 20, 1945, in Bloomington, MN. She attended Lincoln High School and then began attending the University of Minnesota with her two dear friends, Cheryl and Carol. In 1983, Jan made the move to Spring Valley, MN with her 3 children to be with her new husband and love of her life, Don Lanning. Together they ran 2 very successful grocery stores, one in Spring Valley, the other in Chatfield.

During their 40-year grocery career, they built 2 new grocery stores in Spring Valley and one in Chatfield. The Chatfield store was named Skippy’s, which was Jan’s childhood nickname. She enjoyed socializing with all of the employees and customers over the years. Jan also enjoyed raising her family and visiting with her neighbors during the 30 years they lived on Oak Hill Drive. After retiring in 2011, they began spending time at their condo in Wabasha, MN, as well as the new home they designed together in Spring Valley.

Jan’s grandchildren were the light of her life. She also enjoyed boating down the Mississippi, working on her tan, with Don captaining the boat. Vacationing in Florida while reading a good book by the pool was another of her favorite things to do. Her grandchildren will always remember her chocolate chip cookies, famous malts, “Special” corn and her favorite song, “You Are My Sunshine.” Jan was the sunshine in all of our lives.

Jan is survived by her husband, Don Lanning. Her children Kim Johnson (Kevin), Kari O’Byrne (Dustin) and Tim Lanning (Laura). Her grandchildren: Kaylee, Ashlee, Kendall, Mesa, Sedona, Treyton, Maddex, Hadlee, and Reeyin. Her siblings: Scott, Steve (Paula) and Sandy Mullin.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday March 2, 2022 at Faith United Methodist Church in Spring Valley with Pastor Mark Woodward officiating. Burial will be in the Spring Valley Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be held from 5-7 P.M. on Tuesday March 1, 2022 at Faith United Methodist Church and will continue for 1hr prior to the service on Wednesday.

Gifts of cash will be donated to Seasons Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com