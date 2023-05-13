Janet M. Schleusner

Janet Marie Schleusner, 84, of Rochester, MN passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Janet was born October 7, 1938 to Francis and Frances (Temple) Judd in Faribault, MN where she also grew up. She graduated from Faribault High School in 1957. Shortly after high school she was married to Eugene Lee Mosher and later divorced. To this union, two children were born, Terry and Tony. In the late 1970’s Janet was married to David Schleusner.

Janet worked several secretarial jobs throughout her life, retiring from Methodist Hospital in 2004. Janet enjoyed sewing, reading, going on short day trips around Minnesota and Wisconsin, spending time with her family, and listening to music.

Janet is survived by her husband, David Schleusner; daughter Teresa (Dan) Hess; son Anthony Mosher; step-daughters Lisa (Jim) Bamlet and Jill Schleusner; grandchildren Oliver and Katherine Hess; step-grandchildren Alyssa, Carissa, Lindsay, and Brianna; a brother James (Cindy) Judd, a half-brother Danny (Jean) Judd; many in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Virginia Roeder, and a sister-in-law Carol Fannin.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, with a visitation one hour prior at 10:00 a.m. at River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral home. After a luncheon following the service, burial will take place at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park in Faribault, MN.

Memorials are preferred to Bethel Lutheran Church or Mayo Clinic Foundation for Mental Health Research.