Janet Ozella Tantow

Janet Tantow went to Heaven to be her Lord and join relatives and friends who have gone before her on February 16th, 2022.

Janet was born in Iowa to her loving parents John and Ozelle Hovick. She attended Waldorf College, where she met the love of her life, Larry. Janet leaves behind a family who loved and miss her very much; husband, Larry Tantow; daughters, Brenda Tantow, Susan Little (Joe), Joy Armentrout; grandchildren, Anthony, John, Carolyn, Jenna, John; sister, Julie DeWees (Bud), brother-in-law, Michael Oleson; niece, Carol Ann Hauser (David), nephews, Michael Oleson (Amy), Eric Oleson (Jodi), Jeff Dewees (Nicki), Todd DeWees. She was preceded in death by her son, John, parents John and Ozelle Hovick; sisters, June and Gary Sweitzer, and Bev Oleson; nephews, Dennis Sweitzer and John Sweitzer.

Janet’s passion in life was to serve the Lord. She used her talents of playing the piano/organ, choir director, Bible study leader, children ministry, and Associate in Ministry to spread God’s word. She loved spending time with family, playing cards/games, traveling, gardening. She loves to smile and laugh.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Roland Cemetery in Roland, Iowa.

The family thanks all the caregivers who graciously cared for Janet.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.