Janet Williams

Janet Faye Williams, 87, peacefully passed away on August 18, 2022 at Season’s Hospice in Rochester, MN. She was born on October 17, 1934 to Vida & Millard Hovelson in Osage, IA. She grew up in Clear Lake, IA. After graduation, she received her Associate Degree & took a teaching job in Huxley, IA. On June 1, 1954, she married Richard Williams & they moved to Clear Lake. Richard was transferred with Montgomery Wards which moved them many times: Eau Claire, Wis, Menomonie, Wis & finally settled in Rochester in 1961. She received her Bachelor Degree in Education from Winona State University in 1967 & taught at Hillside Elementary School in Rochester. In 1970, she received a Special Education teaching job with the Special Needs Elementary children in Bryon, MN. During that time, she received her Masters Degree in Education in 1975 & taught there till she retired in 1990. In 1978, they bought a Condo on the Gulf in Port Richey, FL in which she loved spending her time watching the dolphins & boats. After retirement, they moved there full time, until buying a Condo in Rochester where they split their time between the 2 places in order to be closer to family. She was a member of Good Shephard Lutheran Church & was active in Church choir, Church board, Ladies Aid, MEA & REA. They enjoyed traveling & in 1977 took a trip to Norway, Denmark & Sweden. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, needlework, crafts, writing & reading novels.

Janet is survived by her husband & 3 children: Joel (Carol) of Rochester, Jay (Jill) of Owatonna, & Wendy of St. Paul, 5 grandchildren, 10 great- grandchildren, brother Eric (Mary), brother-in-law Richard McCullough along with other family & friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Jim, sister Jule, & sister-in-law Val.

We want to extend a special Thank-you to the Season’s Hospice staff for their loving care these past 5 weeks. A Thank-you to Rochester Cremation Services for their wonderful assistance.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Gramercy Park Activity Room: 1333 Arthur Ln NW Rochester, MN, Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 3-6pm. A private burial service will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston at a later date.

Memories and condolences of Janet may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com