Janette Louise Benson

On November 13, 2022, Janette Benson transitioned peacefully to a new life, completing 96 years. She was born September 30, 1926, to Fred and Madie (Sandberg) Kohn in Lake City, MN. She is survived by her daughters, Virginia Carr, Barbara Schafer, Deborah Tennis, stepchildren, and their families.

A private internment will be held in the Pine Island Cemetery. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial to Arbor Terrace Assisted Living, Paws and Claws or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com