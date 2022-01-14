Janice A. Maloney, age 78, died Thursday, January 13, 2022 of heart failure at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St Marys Campus Emergency Department.

Janice was born on December 9, 1943 in Kidder, SD to Mason and Beatrice (Hinnan) Engelhart. She worked at Women’s Shelter for Battered Women.

Janice loved everybody, enjoyed old English movies and ice cream. She was a kind woman and worked hard helping people. She was very devoted to her family and her work. She loved her family very much. She loved advocating for all women of the world. She is and was loved by many.

Janice is survived by her children, David R. Peck of Elizabeth, CO, Autumn E. Truelson and Theresa Fishbaugher both of Rochester, MN; 1 sister, Joan (Neil) Hardina; 7 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.

Janice is preceded in death by her parents, Mason and Beatrice; and by Mark A. Maloney Jr.

A celebration of life will be held from 9-11am on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Rochester Cremation Services, 1605 Civic Center Drive NW, Rochester, MN. A luncheon will follow the service at 325 55th Street NE Lot #27, Rochester, MN.

Rochester Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.