Janice Ann Bailey

Jan was born on September 21, 1936, in Ottumwa, Iowa to Harold and Dorothy Schweitzer. She grew up on the family farm in Hedrick, Iowa and graduated from Hedrick High School. Janice attended A.I.B Business College in Des Moines, Iowa and then worked for John Morrell & Co. in Ottumwa, Iowa. She married Edward L. Bailey on December 14, 1957, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hedrick, Iowa. After they were married, they lived in Ottumwa, Iowa until 1962 when they moved to Rochester, Minnesota where Ed had accepted employment with IBM.

Jan went to work for the State of Minnesota Employment Services in 1972. She retired after 27 years of state service in 1999. After a brief retirement, Jan worked for Crenlo in their human resources department, retiring in 2007.

Jan has always been active in her churches serving on various boards and taught Sunday School for 16 years. Jan enjoyed golf, knitting, reading and various volunteer activities, especially with Samaritan Bethany Foundation. Jan was a very social person, and some knew her as “Ms. Butterfly”.

Jan is survived by her husband and three daughters; Cindy (Al) Kucera of Maple Grove, MN, Joni (Mark) Gamm of Mantorville, MN, Lisa Bailey of Scottsdale, AZ; four grandchildren, Alyssa (Drew) Hamm of Plymouth, MN, Kelsie (Justin) Amundson of Plymouth, MN, Kayley (Josh) Gamm of Maplewood and Aaron (Kylie) Gamm of Rochester, MN; four great grandchildren, Harper Hamm, Miles Amundson, Bailey Hamm and Caden Amundson; two sisters, Judith and Nancy; and one brother, Glenn.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Dorothy Schweitzer and brother, Wayne.

A funeral service for Jan will be held at 11:00AM, Monday, June 12, 2023, at Zumbro Lutheran Church (624 3rd Ave SW, Rochester, MN) with visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place following the service at Oakwood East Cemetery in Rochester, MN.

In lieu of flowers, suggested donations to Seasons Hospice or Zumbro Lutheran Church.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bailey family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com