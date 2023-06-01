Janice Clara Rouillard

Janice Clara (Riess) Rouillard finished her battle with Alzheimer’s February 6, 2023. As a lifetime caretaker, wife, mother, sister, aunt, daughter, cousin, friend, and most importantly, grandmother - she was loved and will be greatly missed.

Janice asked that her family and friends simply gather and share some coffee, food, conversation, and laughs. To honor her wishes, there will be an informal gathering:

July 8, 2023

10:00am to 1:00pm

Oasis Church

3891 18 Avenue NW

Rochester, MN. 55901