Janice Gunlogson, 89, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully on September 23, 2022, after a week of spending time with all of her children.

Janice “Jan” Gunlogson was born in Clarkfield, MN. After graduating from Clarkfield High School, she went on to St. Cloud Teacher’s College. She taught first grade in Mora, MN and Tacoma, WA, then upon moving to Rochester, MN in 1958, at Pinewood School in Rochester, MN.

In her later years, Jan was an active member of the old Rochester Senior Center and spent many hours volunteering for their many fundraisers (and what fun they all had!). She also was volunteered for Community Food Response, and most recently for Family Service Rochester. Jan kept her family and friends sweetened up through her love of baking, especially all the Scandinavian delicacies she would make for Christmas time. She enjoyed reading, planting flowers, hosting gatherings, and playing cards three times a week.

Jan’s sparkly, positive personality brought smiles to all those around her! She was the ultimate hostess and loved having her many friends to her home for food and fun. Jan is especially grateful to her neighbors on King Ct. (you know who you are!), for their friendship and all of the support they have given her over the years. The King Ct. spirit of community helped Jan to live in her home for much longer than she had expected. Jan also enjoyed her vivacious group of card friends (again, you know who you are!). Playing hand-and-foot several times a week kept her mind sharp and witty, and the friendships and laughs shared were deeply meaningful.

Janice is grateful to Dr. Frederick North and the Mayo Clinic for the decades of healthcare. She always said “I am alive and happy today because of Dr. North and the experts at Mayo Clinic”. She was a two-time cancer survivor, including one that was detected very early thanks to Jan’s participation in a Mayo Clinic research study. This detection gave her an additional 20 years to live a great life. During her last month’s Mayo Clinic Hospice played an integral role in helping her maintain quality of life and comfort. In death, she continues to volunteer and express gratitude to through their Anatomical Bequest Program where her body was donated to research at Mayo. This final wish was very important to her.

Survivors include 4 children, Laurie (Randy), Vicki, John, and Amy, along with five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, one granddog, and two grandcats. A celebration of life will be held later this fall. Memorials may be directed to Family Service Rochester (4600 18th Ave. NW, Rochester, MN 55901) or Mayo Clinic (200 1st St. SW, Rochester, MN 55902).