Janice Jane Moehnke (nee Ihrke), age 85, died peacefully on January 21, 2022 at Little Hospice in Edina, MN following a courageous four-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Jan is survived by her children Brenda Solomon (Jeff), Scott Moehnke, Craig Moehnke, Stacy Carlisle (Chris), 8 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, and her loving husband, Al, whom she lost to brain cancer in 1995.

Jan was born in Eyota, MN on September 29, 1936 to Edwin and Mabel Ihrke. She was from a loving family of 9 children. On December 22, 1955, Jan married her high school sweetheart, Alvin Moehnke, and they began their married life in New Jersey. Over the next 40 years they lived in Rochester, MN, Austin, TX and Owatonna, MN. Jan enjoyed her family and friends, doing volunteer work and watching sports.

Jan moved to St. Louis Park, MN in 2021 to be near family and continue her cancer treatment. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by many.

Per Jan’s wishes, a private celebration of life will be held with her immediate family. If you’d like to make a donation, please send directly to Little Hospice, 7019 Lynmar Lane, Edina, MN 55435 or to Heartland Home Care/Hospice, 2685 Long Lake Rd, Unit 105, Roseville, MN 55113. Thank you to Heartland and Little Hospice for the love and care they provided.

