Janice K. Westerlund

Jan Westerlund, wife and loving mother, died Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022, at her home in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, surrounded by family.

Jan was born Janice Kay Date in 1937 in Mankato, Minnesota, to parents DeLaine and Mickey Date. She was the older sister to Michael, her brother. In high school Jan met her greatest love, Dick Westerlund. Later, after Dick graduated from the University of Minnesota, they married, and a family was soon to follow.

Jan loved her family and connecting with her close friends. Her favorite memories included traveling the globe with Dick and cheering him on at numerous marathons, listening to her son Erik play guitar, and going on car rides with her other son Blake. Later in life she would enjoy precious time with her daughters-in-law (Leigh and Terri) and grandchildren (Beck, Madia, Sam, and Ted), and long lunches with her dear friends. She was a natural communicator and an accomplished storyteller with a fast wit and would trade stories (on occasion peppered by accurate imitations) often accented by her contagious laugh. She loved taking long walks around Silver Lake in Rochester, Minnesota, playing classics on the piano, and had a genuine gift for making her home beautiful and inviting for all. Worthy of note, Jan loved animals and decorated her life’s homes with Beau (a poodle), Lisa, Molly, and Greta (all miniature schnauzers), and finally Chloe (a “highly spirited” fox terrier).

She is mourned by her husband Dick, her sons’ families, and her sibling Michael (and his wife Judy).

With characteristic grace, Jan battled Parkinson’s disease the last years of her life, and she recently succumbed to cancer. True to form, she spent her final days surrounded by and cherishing her family.

A private memorial service followed later by a celebration of life will be forthcoming.