Janice L. Peterson

Peterson (nee Shelstad), Janice Louise, age 83, of Brooklyn Center, born 8/12/1938 and passed away peacefully at home on 6/29/2022. Janice was born and raised on the family farm outside Pine Island, Minnesota. She moved to Minneapolis after High School, married Hank in 1960 and settled in Brooklyn Center where they raised their three children, working at Cargill, JC Penney, United Hardware and Jack’s Bakery along the way. Janice loved spending time with family, she enjoyed traveling near and far especially if there was a beach to walk. She was always ready to meet for a leisurely breakfast, enjoyed baking (especially cookie day), cross stitching, crocheting and other crafts. She had a sweet disposition matched only by her love of sweets, especially chocolate. Janice was preceded in death by husband, Henry (Hank) Theodore Peterson Jr; parents, Glenford & Gladys Shelstad; brother, James Shelstad; sister, Elaine Million; nieces, Consuela (Connie) Klein and Laura Million; in-laws, Henry and Alice Peterson, Leo Henton and Harry Bedman; nephew, Chad Peterson. She was survived by her children, Gary Peterson, Larry Peterson (Jodi Bourgerie), and Lisa Peterson; grandchildren, Nicolette Peterson (Noah Olson), Anneliese Peterson Cordova (Raul), and Alexandra Peterson; sister, Virginia Hill (Robert); in-laws, Sylvia Shelstad, Howard Peterson (Dolores), Marilyn Bedman and many other relatives and friends. Evening Visitation Wednesday, July 6th, 4:00 – 7:00 at Evans-Nordby Funeral Home, 6000 Brooklyn Boulevard, Brooklyn Center. Service Thursday, July 7th, 11:00 at Lands Lutheran Church, 16640 Hwy 60 Boulevard, Zumbrota, with visitation 1 hour prior to the service at church. Interment following at Lands Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials preferred. 763-533-3000 www.evansnordby.com