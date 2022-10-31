Janice Nibbe

Janice Jean Lillie Nibbe, 87, of Goodhue, died on Monday, October 24, 2022 in Zumbrota.

She was born on November 11, 1934 in Red Wing, MN to Edward and Lillie (Juers) Roschen.

Janice was baptized on December 2, 1934. She grew-up in Belvidere and attended church with her family at St. Peters Lutheran where she was confirmed on May 16, 1948. Janice graduated from Lake City High School in 1952 and from Bethany Lutheran College Mankato in 1954. She taught grades 1-3 at St. John Lutheran in South Branch, MN from 1954 – 1957. Janice and John (Jack) Nibbe were married on August 31, 1957 in Goodhue. Janice loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, patching and working on the farm.

Janice is survived by her children, Daniel Nibbe of Goodhue, Steven Nibbe of Pine Island, Kristin (Greg) Mahoney of Pine Island, Paul (Ann) Nibbe of Zumbrota, and Mark (Stephanie) Nibbe of Ramsey; grandchildren, Scott and Ben Mahoney, Chelsea Lubahn, Jessica Koball, and Maya Nibbe; great-grandchildren, Allison, Leah and Paige Lubahn, Quinn and Grant Mahoney, Lilly and Jack Koball, and Kara Mahoney; brother, Lloyd Roschen of Lake City; sister-in-law Marilyn Zeitner.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John (Jack) Nibbe; Parents, Edward and Lillie Roschen; brother, Ralph Roschen; sister-in-law, Marlene Roschen; in-laws, Harlan and Kay Stehr.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran in Goodhue, MN.

Burial followed the service at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Zumbrota Health Services.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to St. John’s Lutheran Church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Bethany Lutheran College Mankato. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com