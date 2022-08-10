Janice Suchanek

Janice Margaret (Case) Suchanek, 84, of Red Wing, died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Deer Crest, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut on August 2, 1938 to Willard and Margaret Case. She graduated in 1956 from Mason City, Iowa - High School and the next day started at Jostens in Owatonna, where she later met Jerome Suchanek. The two were married on January 24, 1959. They moved to Red Wing in 1964 when Jostens opened a diploma manufacturing plant and Jan stopped working at Jostens in 1965 to raise their children and later worked part time at Coast to Coast and Ace Hardware. She retired in 1997 and then helped her daughter Michelle with her business, Under the Rainbow Early Education Center where she helped with all kinds of projects and activities. Her favorite past times were crafting, gardening, boating, golf, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and other family members. Her family has great memories snowmobiling, ice fishing, and ice skating in the winter, and boating and fishing in the summer with her. They especially recall the weekends boating at Uncle Russ and Aunt Betty’s cabin.

She is survived by her two sons, Gregory Suchanek of St. Louis Park and Douglas (Laurie) Suchanek of Farmington; two daughters, Debbie (John) Sahli of Rochester and Michelle Finholdt of Red Wing; seven grandchildren, Brett (fiancée Brittany Jahnz) Flicek, Nicole (Blaine) Huntsman, Nick Sahli, Hannah (Colton) Carter, Myles Sahli, and Ashlie and Marcus Finholdt; 5 great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Blakely Flicek, and Asher, Brecken, and Tegan Huntsman; brother Douglas (Kaye) Case; brothers-in-law Frank (JoAnn) Suchanek of Blooming Prairie, Danny (Leona) Suchanek of Blooming Prairie; sister-in-law Joan Vaith of Owatonna; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerome Suchanek, sister Marilyn Finney, brothers-in-law, Richard Vaith and Loren Finney.

Mass of Resurrection will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 13th, 2022, at the Church of St. Joseph with Father James Notebaart presiding. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association, Deer Crest or donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com