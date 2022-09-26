Janine C. Hamilton

Janine was born on September 7, 1950 and passed away at home on September 23, 2022, with family and best friends present.

She was a ray of sunshine to anyone who knew her. Janine was, at different points in her life, a beauty pageant contestant, an accomplished artist, a broadcaster, an entrepreneur, a retail manager, and a jewelry maker. She was an excellent dancer, and that trait, sadly, was not passed on to her daughters. Janine loved profoundly; family, good friends, good music, cooking extraordinary food, her dogs. She would also put any department store to shame with her Christmas displays. After Janine was wooed by her husband Mac’s serenade of “Indian Love Call” on their first date, she fell deeply and singularly in love with him for almost 50 years. Janine will be remembered for her wicked wit, excellent style, loving heart, shopping expertise, and her cooking. How was her Thanksgiving always perfect? The world has a little less light now, and she will be deeply missed.

Janine is preceded in death by her parents Florence and Barney, her brothers Gary and Denny, and her son-in-law Jason. She is survived by her husband Mac, her daughters Nichole and Danielle, her honorary daughter Jaimie, her son-in law Mike, and her grandchildren Isabel, Caleb, Jack and Hollis.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rochester Women’s Shelter (Women’s Shelter and Support Center (womens-shelter.org), Paws and Claws (Paws and Claws Humane Society – Humane Society shelter for dogs and cats in Rochester Minnesota.), or the MN/ND/SD chapter of the ALS Association (Minnesota/North Dakota/South Dakota Chapter | The ALS Association).

A celebration of life will be held at the Rochester Art Center event center between 4:30pm and 7:30pm on Thursday, October 13, 2022.