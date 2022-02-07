Janis M. Gerken, age 80, died on February 5, 2022.

Janis was born the daughter of Arthur and Margaret (Luhmann) Fick on February 11, 1941 in Red Wing. Janis was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing. She was educated in Red Wing and graduated from Central High School in 1959. She was united in marriage to Norman Gerken on September 12, 1959 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing. The couple has resided in Old Frontenac since 1968. Janis was a member of St. John’s Lutheran in Frontenac. She worked for the Lake City Public School District for 30 years, retiring from the Bluffview Elementary staff in 1996. Spending time with her family was the greatest joy of Janis’ life. She loved to dance to the Old-Time music of Waltzes and Polkas, with Saturday nights spent at the old Skyline Ballroom south of Red Wing. Janis and Norman visited all 50 states with their children over the years. This was an important goal for Janis and it was accomplished in 1982.

Janis is survived by her husband of 62 years: Norman Gerken of Old Frontenac, MN, her son: Scott (Tammy) Gerken of Red Wing, MN and her daughter: Starla of Old Frontenac, MN.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Frontenac with Reverend Alan Horn officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will take place in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Lake City. Mahn Family Funeral Home of Lake City is assisting the family with arrangements.