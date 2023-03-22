Jarvis Anderson

Jarvis Walter Anderson, 89, of Plainview, met his dear friend and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, March 20, 2023 while at his home with his family by his side. He was born on December 8, 1933 in Milaca Township, Minnesota to Samuel and Marion (Mathis) Anderson. He attended Hillcrest School District 24N through the 8th grade and then attended Milaca High School graduating in 1951.

Jarvis joined the Army National Guard in his junior year of high school and was called to active duty his senior year during the Korean War. He joined his unit after high school graduation for basic training at Camp Rucker, Alabama and was then shipped to Munich, Germany in 1952. After serving our country, he returned to the family farm in Milaca until attending the University of Minnesota in the fall of 1953. During his college years he began his 62-year coaching career coaching baseball in the St. Paul Park system. In 1961, he started graduate school at the U of M to become a guidance counselor and landed his first teaching position in Renville, Minnesota where he coached football and basketball. In 1964, he was a guidance counselor and baseball coach at Plainview High School; he also started a summer baseball program for all ages which included Poppers, PeeWees, Midgets, Majors, and Legion Ball. In his spare time, he would meticulously tend to the ball field, and continued to do so into his 80’s.

Jarvis’ list of honors and accomplishments is long. Very long. Here are some of the highlights: Plainview High School Hall of Fame, Dick Siebert Award (service to Minnesota high school baseball), George Haun Award (State High School Coaches Assoc), Jim Dimick Retired Coach Award, President of Minnesota Baseball Coaches Assoc, Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, Region One Distinguished Service Award, Editor of Minnesota Baseball, Rochester Sports Banquet Coaches Lifetime Achievement Award, Minnesota Minute Men’s Lifetime Achievement Baseball Coaches Award. He was the 1979 All Star Baseball Coach and 1985 PHS Teacher of the Year. Jarvis’ high school baseball teams had State Tournament appearances in 1976, 1978, 1985, placing 3rd in 1976 and champions in 1978, as well as many Subsection and Section championships. His Legion teams had State appearances in 1968, 1992, and 1995, taking runner-up in 1995. He received the Key to the City (Plainview) in 1976 and 1978. He also started three amateur baseball teams during his career.

After retiring from teaching and his head coaching position, he could not sit still. He continued to be involved with school/community activities as an assistant coach, a volunteer coach, varsity football and volleyball games announcer, American Legion District Director, Section 1 Class A & AA Baseball Director, Wabasha County Drug Court member, Saturday morning Bible study, release time instructor, facilitator of a 12-step recovery program, Friday morning faith-based coaches support group, Wednesday night COY (Christian Outreach to Youth), weekly FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) meetings, school bus driver (the kids called his bus “The Happy Bus”), recruited kids to sell Christmas wreaths for the benefit of Plainview Youth Activities. He started a youth “Super Summer Softball” program to teach girls the fundamentals of ball. The bottom line is that Jarvis simply loved and enjoyed people, particularly youth.

On June 30, 1962, he married the love of his life Judy Lenway, at the United Methodist Church in West Concord, Minnesota. On October 25, 1977, Jarvis came to know Jesus as his Lord and Savior and therefore, on February 1, 1978, he renewed his marriage vows at St. Joachim’s Catholic Church in Plainview. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Plainview.

Jarvis is survived by his loving wife, Judy, their children, Julie (Ray) Wingert of Plainview, Jennifer Anderson of Fayetteville, GA, Jessica (Craig) Schlichting of West Concord, Jody (Chris) Fletcher of Plainview, and Jon Anderson of Elgin; grandchildren, MaryClaire (Joe) Hawkins, Nicholas Wingert, Christopher (and wife McKenna) Wingert, Maddie and Sam Anderson, and Deacon, Brekken, Liam, and Austin Schlichting, Alyssia and Rachel Fletcher; and great grandchild Baby Hawkins on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Lawrence and Oscar, and two sisters, Iris and Ruth, as well as brothers-in-law, Richard Lenway, Carl Molby, and James Haug, and sisters-in-law, Barb Molby and Kathy Haug.

The funeral service will be Saturday, April 1, at 11:00 a.m. at Church of Christ in Plainview with Pastor Bob Blanshan officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joachim’s Cemetery with military rights being performed by the Color Guard from the Plainview American Legion. Visitation is Friday, March 31, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the PEM High School Gym, Plainview, and 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to: Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch, MSHSL - Minnesota State High School League, Mayo Hospice; or the Plainview Church of Christ.

The family would like to thank the folks at Mayo Hospice for their wonderful care the last two months while Jarvis was at home, and a very sincere, well-deserved thank you to Jody Fletcher for the amazing care she gave her father the last few years of his life.

Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, the guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com