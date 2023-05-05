Javon “Joey” Nicholas Kunkel

Javon was born October 31, 1997, in Rochester, MN. His parents are Amy and Dennis Kunkel. He graduated from Lourdes High School in 2016. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from St. Mary’s University in Winona, MN in 2022. His major was African American History, with a minor in Global Diversity and Justice and Leadership. This was followed by his Master’s Degree in Servant Leadership from Viterbo University. He was accepted into two PhD programs for the fall.

Javon was an accomplished athlete. He was a high school state football champion. He was also a track athlete, participating in hurdles and the triple jump. He participated in the high school state track meet. Javon holds the Lourdes High School record for the triple jump. He continued to participate and lead in track and field throughout his collegiate career.

Javon was an inquisitive student and loved to debate, read, watch documentaries, and learn. Javon enjoyed loud eclectic music, he also enjoyed working out, golfing, coaching, jumping, fishing. He was kindhearted and dynamic and was a role model and mentor to many. Javon was a man of faith and had a great sense of humor. He was passionate about social justice.

Javon deeply loved his sisters, Jess and Julia, and held his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, teammates and classmates in his heart with love and devotion.

Javon was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Al and Rita Kunkel; his cousin Tonya Whitney; and his uncle Paul Kunkel.

Javon is survived by his parents Amy and Dennis Kunkel; his sisters Jessica and Julia; his grandparents, Owen and Lorraine Ferguson; biological mother, Tanisha Jackson; biological siblings John Freeman, Jayme Jackson, and Deja Jackson, and many aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.

There is no way to truly encapsulate the gift that was Javon. He will be terribly missed by his family and friends.

Please do an act of kindness in honor of Javon. And please, if you are hurting or struggling, ask for help. You are loved and the world needs you. Help is available. The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number is 988.

The Visitation for Javon will be held on Sunday, May 7th, 2023 from 2-5pm in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, Rochester, MN. On Monday May 8th there will be visitation starting at 10:00AM with Funeral Mass at 11:00AM at Church of the Resurrection (on 11th Ave SE Rochester). Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery East, Rochester, MN. No need to wear black; we are celebrating the joy Javon brought to our lives.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfunerlahome.com