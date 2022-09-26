Jay Erick Magnuson, age 68, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at his home in Austin. Jay was born on April 28, 1954, to Erick and Evelyn Magnuson at the Albert Lea Hospital. Jay grew up on the family farm in Hartland, Minnesota. He had many happy memories playing outside with his siblings.

Survivors include his wife, Terri Magnuson; his bonus sons, Ben, Eli, and Caleb Owens; two brothers, Joel (Joyce) Magnuson of Delta, Colorado and Jon (Cheryl) Magnuson of Irving, California; brother-in-law, Gerry Koland; nephews, John (Christine) Magnuson, Brad (Lisa) Koland, and Scott (Heidi) Koland. Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Erick and Evelyn Magnuson; sister, Jane Koland and infant sister, Arlene; and nephew, Brian Koland.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Faith Evangelical Free Church in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.