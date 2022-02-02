Jay F. Smith

Jay Floyd Smith, 73, of Trout Creek, Michigan, passed away on January 9, 2022.

He was born to parents Floyd Smith and Pauline Koelsch, on August 17, 1948 in Rochester, Minnesota.

He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1967.

Jay joined the Marine Corps in 1967 where he served in the Vietnam war.

He was the recipient of two Purple Hearts, the Vietnam Service medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

He loved his country and he loved the Marine Corps.

Jay spent most of his life in sales where he won many awards.

He enjoyed: Hunting, fishing, motor cycles and the outdoors.

Jay is survived by: Son, Jason (Amalia) Smith of Lumberton, TX, Son, Andrew (Kelli) Smith of Rochester, MN and Grandchildren, Jordan, Jesalyn, Gavin, Olivia, Mitchell and Judah, and Sister, Paulette (John) Uttech of Mankato, MN.

He is preceded in death by: Father, Floyd Smith, Mother, Pauline Koelsch and brother, Wilbert “Bob” Walker.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 9:00 am at Rochester Assembly of God church.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jay’s name to All Secure Foundation: https://allsecurefoundation.org/donate/