Jay Harris

Jay Daniel Harris passed away at Seasons Hospice House, Rochester, MN on December 6, 2021 after suffering briefly from a rare tick born illness.

Jay was born in Kasson, MN on March 11, 1946 to Gaylord and Evelyn (Skogen) Harris. He graduated from Kasson-Mantorville High School, from the University of Minnesota and from the University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy. He served in the United State Army and taught high school mathematics briefly before attending pharmacy school and dedicating the large majority of his working life to that field. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kasson until moving from the area in recent years to be closer to his children, grandchildren and cabin.

He formerly served as commander of the Kasson American Legion and as the treasurer of St John’s Lutheran Church.

He loved playing 500, Whist and Wasioja rummy with his sons, daughter, nephews, and nieces as well as the outdoors, gardening, hunting, fishing, wood working, fantasy football, watching the Minnesota Vikings, being at his cabin in northern Minnesota and vacationing in Mexico with Denise and his family and friends.

Jay is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, Denise, by his children Ambyr Peterson, Henry Harris and Alex (Jessica) Harris and by his grandchildren Shawn, Unagh and Adeline. He is also survived by his sister, Terrel Marshall of Mesquite, NV; his brother Charles (Vickie) Harris Hudson, WI; his sisters-in-law Joan Harris Meyer Mantorville, MN; Patty Harris Salt Lake City, UT; Denise’s sisters Lydetta Jackson Loveland, CO and Teresa Sgalio Louisville, KY and brother Larkin Bailey of Sandy Springs, GA; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Caryl and Vance Harris, Denise’s parents James Bailey and Elizabeth Bailey.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 10th from 5 to 7 PM at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kasson. A service celebrating his entry into heaven will be held at the church on Saturday, December 11th at 2 PM.

In lieu of flowers the family requests any memorials be sent to Nature Conversancy (nature.org), Doctors Without Borders or St. Joseph’s Indian School (stjo.org).

Jay enjoyed people and enjoyed helping them. Jay was a man with his own unique style and his family adored him!