Jay Willard Lowry

Jay Lowry, 97, of Fontaine Towers Rochester died March 12, 2023.

He was born October 31, 1925 in Browns Valley, MN to William and Jennie (Halverson) Lowry. He graduated from Browns Valley High School in 1943 and served in the European Theater for six years during and after WWII. He served with the H&S Company, 265th Engineers, 65th Infantry Division and later with the United States Constabulary Headquarters. After his service, he was employed by the Union State Bank in Browns Valley as Vice President. He then became administrator of the Browns Valley Health Center, which gave him a desire to pursue patient care. Jay graduated in 1972 from North Dakota State School of Science with an LPN license. He worked at Rochester Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN, retiring in 1987. Jay had many interests including writing short stories and poems. He was the family historian and enjoyed creative arts. His family will remember him as a fun-loving uncle who took time to fish and play games with his nieces and nephews.

At his request his body was donated to Mayo Clinic. Burial will be in the family plot at the Valley View Cemetery in Browns Valley, MN at a later date.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Vernon, Gaylord and Kenneth and sisters Mae Belle Powers and Betty Roark. He is survived by several nieces and nephews and many friends.