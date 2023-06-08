Jayden Anders Hyde

God decided to take our one and only Jayden.

Jayden was born here in Rochester on September 29th, 2005 and was a student at John Marshall High School and enjoyed working at Arby’s.

He has two older brothers, Payne and Ashton and a younger sister Vyanna. His loving parents Andy and Vanessa Hyde. Two wonderful dogs Flex and Sweetie.

Also, grandparents Vicki Hiley, Dave and Helen Arndt, Charlie and Kaye Johnson. Great-Grandma Marilyn Anderson. Lots of aunts and uncles and even more cousins.

Jayden loved basketball, gaming, playing gin rummy and monopoly. Going to the movies with popcorn and the color green. And of course his “snacks” besides his love of tomatoes.

Jayden lost his loving Great-Gramps Don Anderson and his Great-Grandma Donna Johnson and Tinta, the awesome family dog.

Services for Jayden will be on Monday, 12th of June, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 810 3rd Avenue S.E., Rochester. Come visit with the family at 12:00(noon) and stay for the service at 1:00PM.

We wish to thank St. Mary’s nurses and doctors for their extra kindness.

WE ALL LOVED HIM DEARLY AND WILL MISS HIM TO THE MOON AND BACK AGAIN…

Rochester Cremation Services is honored to serve the family. Memories and condolences of Jayden may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com