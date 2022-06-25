Jayne Krause

Jayne Elizabeth Krause, 75, died unexpectedly Thursday June 23, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital – Rochester, Saint Marys Campus surrounded by her family. Jayne was born on January 21, 1947, in Rochester, MN to Adeline (Schroeder) and Fredrick Shiek. She grew up on the family farm in Elgin, MN. Jayne graduated from Elgin High School in 1964. Jayne was a devoted member of Grace Lutheran Church of Oronoco, MN.

In 1965, Jayne married Paul Kanz. They were blessed with 2 sons, Chad and Dustin Kanz. Jayne and Paul later divorced. Jayne began her career at IBM, where she worked for many years and eventually retired to become her own boss. Jayne was an entrepreneur. She owned and operated multiple businesses throughout her life. Her most recent, Oronoco Online Auctions. In 1998, she married Carl Krause of Oronoco. Together they owned and operated CJ Auto Sales. They later divorced but remained the best of friends. Jayne will be remembered as a hardworking, humorous, kind, and LOVING sister, mother, and grandmother. Jayne was known for her passion of crafting, antiquing, and Elvis Presley. Jayne was NOT known for her home cooked meals. Jayne was a very civic minded person serving on both Pine Island and Oronoco’s City Councils.

Jayne was so proud of her family. Her favorite thing was spending quality time together while she sipped on 1, and only 1, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy. Jayne adored her granddaughter, Alexa, and could never resist spoiling her.

Jayne is survived by her children Chad (Karla Connelly) Kanz of Pine Island, MN, and Dustin (Kris) Kanz of Oronoco, MN, and the joy of her life, her granddaughter, Alexa Kanz of Minneapolis, MN. She is also survived by her sister Judy Stock of Plainview, MN, several nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Freddy and Adeline Shiek, and infant brother, David.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 30th at 11am at Grace Lutheran Church in Oronoco, MN with Pastor Roger Riedel officiating. A visitation will be held at Grace Lutheran Church on Wednesday, June 29th from 5pm-7pm and Thursday June 30th from 10am-11am. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Viola following the service and luncheon.

Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, the guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com