Jean Ann Arnold

Jean Loecher Ryks Arnold, 84, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Sacred Heart Care Center.

Jean was born August 31, 1938 in Adams, Minnesota to parents, Ernest and Mary (Frein) Loecher. She graduated high school from St. Augustine in 1956 and from Austin Junior College in 1958. In 1959, Jean married Jerry Ryks, they were later divorced.

Jean’s first loves were her children, grandchildren, great grandchild, step-children, and step-grandchildren, family and friends. She also liked reading, singing, playing her guitar/jamming, and fun times with friends and cousins which often lasted into the wee hours. Jean enjoyed motorcycling, boating, and snowmobiling.

Jean sang and played guitar with the Roy Lilly Band in her teen years. Playing in the band included a weekly spot on a local TV show and live shows, on tour. In 1956, Jean performed, singing with her guitar in the Miss Austin Pageant. She won Miss Congeniality of the Miss Austin Pageant. She also won the Miss Betty Crocker of Tomorrow Award in high school.

She was a member of the St. Augustine Parish. In earlier years, she owned Hairitage Beauty Salon in Austin and Holiday Inn Salon in Rochester. She worked as manager for the Austin Herald, was a manager of Trade Expos, and was an active member of Business and Professional Women, and Snowflake Festival. She volunteered her beauty salon and hairdressers for the Miss Austin Pageant and volunteered for numerous church activities.

Jean and Donnie Arnold were married on November 22, 1991. She loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and step-grandchildren. She enjoyed doing things with them and for them, much to the dismay of their parents. One of Jean’s favorite expressions was, “Grandmas can do anything they want”.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mary Loecher; and her loved-by-all husband, Don Arnold.

Jean is survived by her son, Terry Ryks and his wife, Belinda and their children, Jacquelyn and Jaide; her son, Todd Ryks and his wife, Shelly and their children, Sydney and Noah; her daughter, Tammy Christianson and her husband, Joe and their daughter, Brittany; great granddaughter, Charlee Jean; stepson, Kevin (Lenise) Arnold and their children Isaac and Ivy, Ashley and Taylor; stepson, Keith Arnold and his children, Reagan, Katy and Will; stepdaughter, Christy (James) Harris and their sons, Brendan and Ryan; stepson, Thad Arnold; sister, Deanna (Richard) Brekken; brother, Roger (Eileen) Loecher; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 21st at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father Andrew Beerman officiating. Visitation will be at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday morning one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.