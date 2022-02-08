Jean B. Jenkins

Jean Berniece Jenkins, 76, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 03, 2022 at Cottagewood Senior Community in Rochester, MN after enduring Alzheimer’s disease for many years. Jean was born on December 15, 1945. She was a triplet. She graduated from Mankato West High School in 1964. After graduating high school she married Harold Jenkins. They later divorced. Jean retired from Mayo Clinic in Rochester in December 2001 after working as a medical secretary for 26 years.

Jean is survived by her son; Mark (Sherry) Jenkins of Albertville, MN; daughter Mary (Joe) Huey of Rochester; grandchildren, Jesse, Rachel and Jay Jenkins, Nicholas and Samantha Jo Huey; and a brother, Robert Zeidler, of Mankato. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Bernice Zeidler, and her two sisters, Jan Schmitz and Joan Verhine.

A celebration of Jean’s life will be held Saturday February 19th 2022, at 2:00pm at Highpoint Church, 4545 N Frontage Rd West, Rochester, MN 55901.