Jean Dickerman

Jean Carol Dickerman, 97, of Rochester and formerly Elgin, MN, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at Samaritan Bethany Home on Eighth in Rochester.

Jean was born January 11, 1925 in Cooks Valley, Wabasha County to Lester and Violet (Gill) Graner. She graduated from Kellogg High School and then received her Teaching Certificate from Winona State. Jean taught for two years at Elgin Elementary School and then married Tom Dickerman on June 8, 1946. They farmed south of Elgin until 1979 before moving to Elgin upon retirement. They wintered for 21 years in Arizona. Her husband Tom died February 16, 2009. Jean lived at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester the last 12 years.

Jean exemplified a warm and caring spirit, always generous and willing to share with others. She was supportive of and dedicated to her family and gladly offered a listening ear. There was always “room for one more” at her table. Jean loved to read and enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and baking (chocolate chip cookies and banana bread). She was an active and longtime member of Peace United Methodist Church, Plainview-Elgin.

She is survived by her children; Marlys (John) Campbell of Rochester, James Dickerman of The Villages, FL, Paul Dickerman of Elgin and John (Kim) Dickerman of Owatonna; 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one sister, Verna (Don) Sonsalla of White Bear Lake, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Tom, and one brother, Richard Graner.

Funeral service is Tuesday, February 15, 11:00 a.m. at Peace United Methodist Church with Pastor Cheryl Nymann officiating. Burial will follow at the Elgin Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday, one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Streaming of the funeral service may be accessed at Peace United Methodist web site.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting the family with arrangements.