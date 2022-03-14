Jean E. Chadbourn

Jean Esther Chadbourn, 91 years of age, peacefully passed away March 7, 2022, at Methodist Hospital, Rochester, MN.

Jean was born in Brooklyn, NY, July 4, 1930, to James and Esther Paulson

She and her sister Lois enjoyed watching the Macy’s Day Parade each year, enjoyed riding the trolley, bike riding, and skating at nearby parks. They lived in an apartment across from Prospect Park. After graduating from high school in 1950, Jean attended Washington Bible College and then the National Bible Institute of New York, working full-time at Westinghouse Electric as a secretary. She first met her husband, Don, at a New York Independent Presbyterian church while attending an evening service. Afterwards they met at an ice cream shop… Jean preferring to sit in a booth. Don and Jean’s official first date was a tour of New York city, which Jean had agreed to give him. Nearly a year later, Don and Jean were married and together headed off to the foreign mission field, first to Portugal, then Africa, and finally settling into Brazilian missionary work until retirement.

Jean is survived by her husband, Donald of Rochester, MN; sister, Lois Paulson of Rochester, MN; children: Donna (Gene) Boettger of Maple Grove, MN, David (Shirley) Chadbourn of Eyota, MN, Judy DaSilva of Arlington, TX, and Jane Sanchez of Sierra Vista, AZ; 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and grandson, Michael DaSilva.

The family wishes to thank the Methodist Hospital staff for their kindness and the compassionate care they gave Jean during her final precious days with us.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 2:00pm at Autumn Ridge Church in the Timothy Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com