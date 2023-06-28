Jean Fay Burrow, a remarkable individual known for her unwavering faith, courage, and infectious spirit, passed away on June 24, 2023. She was born in Sacramento, California on June 5, 1963, to Marvin and Connie Fischer. Jean was the beloved wife of Daniel Burrow for over 40 years, a devoted mother of 3, and a cherished grandmother of 12. She is survived by her husband, Daniel, her children - Aleassa (and son-in-law, Adam), James (and daughter-in-law, Jenalenae), and Philip (and daughter-in-law, Elliot) - and her grandchildren: Lily, Jackson, Marcus, Tanner, Westley, Gilbert, Lyla, Desmond, Leland, Armond, Raymond, and Eleni. She is also survived by her father, Marvin, brothers Vance and Max, and sisters Tracy and Gina.

Jean leaves behind a legacy of resilience, compassion, and inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her presence illuminated every experience, and her infectious laughter brought joy to all who were fortunate enough to be in her company. With a smile that could light up a room, she effortlessly brought warmth and comfort to those around her. Jean’s unwavering positivity and dedication to her loved ones made her a true friend to all. She always brought out the best in those around her.

It was Jean’s resolute faith and courage in the face of years of health struggles that truly stood out about her. She battled various health conditions that tested her physically. She lived with enduring pain and limitations, yet she never allowed her circumstances to define her. Jean faced each setback with remarkable resilience and the will to keep fighting. Her strength and determination were awe-inspiring. She is the strongest person we have ever known.

Jean’s life and testimony were a beacon of hope to all who heard her story. She shared her experiences not to seek sympathy, but in her aim to uplift and encourage others. Her words carried the weight of her own struggles, offering solace and inspiration to those facing similar battles. Jean’s ability to find joy amidst adversity was a testament to her unwavering faith and strength of character. Jean was a talented seamstress and very creative. She was always making things for other people instead of herself.

With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to Jean, knowing that her pain has come to an end. While her departure leaves a void in our lives that can never be filled, we take solace in the knowledge that she is now free from suffering. Jean’s spirit lives on in the cherished memories we share and the profound lessons she taught us about resilience, compassion, cherishing every moment, and staying faithful to God in all circumstances.

Jean Burrow’s departure from this world is a loss that will be felt deeply by all who knew her. Her enduring faith, courage, and infectious spirit will continue to inspire and guide us. May she rest in eternal peace, knowing that her life had an immeasurable impact on those around her.

A funeral service for Jean was held on June 28, 2023.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Burrow family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.