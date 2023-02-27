Jean Feils

Jean Marie Feils, 82, of Plainview, passed away February 24, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Jean was born on September 9, 1940 in Wabasha County to Arthur and Rachel (Kruger) Binder. She always enjoyed music and played accordion and trumpet as a child and enjoyed singing. Jean graduated from Plainview High School in 1958.

In May of 1962 she married Bernie Feils. She worked in Rochester doing accounting work and then did in-home daycare for many years. In 1972 Bernie and Jean purchased a Standard Oil business and Jean worked as secretary until the three sons took over the operation in 2008. Jean began as organist at St. Joachim Church in 1973. She loved leading the adult choir, youth choir, children’s choir, and liturgy committee, and the first liturgical dance in the community. She formed the first polka mass at St. Joachim with the Logan Petit family in the 1980’s. She accompanied at weddings and funerals, and around the community. Jean and the Singalong Girls was a popular group singing at nursing homes and at community celebrations for many years. In 1979 Jean was chosen as Plainview’s outstanding woman and in 2008 was a candidate for queen of the 150th celebration of Plainview. In 2010 Jean had a kidney transplant that was donated from her daughter-in-law Kim Feils.

Jean is survived by her husband Bernie; children Joe (Jean), John (Deborah), Tom (Kim), and Donna (Lisa Flanders) Feils; grandchildren Adam, Bryan, Amanda, Angela, Alex, Andrew, Arika, Matthew and Jason Feils; great-grandchildren Oliver, Hadley, and Callie; and siblings Arlene DeVries and Don (Eloise) Binder.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Susan, who was killed by a drunk driver at age 19 in 1986. Since then, the family has been very involved with Mothers Against Drunk Driving of Olmsted County to honor Susan’s memory. She was also preceded by her sisters, Anne Holst, Millie Flies and Carol Binder.

Funeral Mass will be Friday, March 3rd, 11:00 am at St. Joachim Catholic Church in Plainview with Msgr. Thomas Melvin officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, 5-8 pm at Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview and 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

The family would like to thank Home Instead Senior Care for their years of service and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to MADD Olmsted County or St. Joachim Catholic Cemetery.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting the family with arrangements.