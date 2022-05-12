Jean Herman

Jean Marie Herman, 91, passed away on May 9th 2022 at her home in Rochester Minnesota.

Jean Zeug was born April 5, 1931 in St. Paul, MN. She was later adopted by Marie and Joseph Zeug of Lucan, MN. She grew up in Lucan, moved to Mankato to attend Good Council High School. Upon graduation in 1949, she moved to Rochester, attending St. Mary’s College of Nursing, receiving her nursing license. On August 18, 1951 she married Dennis Herman in Lucan, MN. Together, the couple made the Rochester area their home. She met Dennis on a blind date set up by his aunt. They went dancing that night and they continued dancing through their 71 years together. Jean spent many years passionately caring for her patients in various areas of Mayo Clinic and retired after more than 40 years. She loved spending time with family and friends and lovingly cooked delicious dinners for all. She passed on her love of cooking to her son, Mike. She and Dennis spent many summers in Big Lake, MN golfing and entertaining at their place in Carefree Resort. She took pride in her athletic ability and learned to golf so she could spend more time with Dennis. She was very proud to share she got a hole in one, twice!

Jean was a woman who knew what she wanted, who loved her children and grandchildren so much, setting an excellent example to her family on how to care for the people you love. She had many friends and loved socializing, was a fashion icon, even appearing in the Post Bulletin for her fashion sense.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Dennis; sister, Mary Lou Van Rossum; and her parents Marie and Joseph Zeug. She is survived by her children: Linda (David, dec.) Schulte, Mary Jo Green (David Enos), Michael Herman (Tammy Ablan), and Sally (Todd) Gilbertson; grandchildren: Tim Walsh, Ian Walsh, Clarissa Herman, Laura Herman, Emily Herman, Sam Green, Jessica Green, Marc Schulte, Nick Schulte, Joshua and Andrea Gilbertson, and 11 great grandchildren.

The Funeral Service for Jean will be held on Tuesday, May 17th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church with Father Russell Scepaniak officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rochester, MN.

A special thank you is extended to Season’s Hospice, for the extraordinary care they provided in her last months of life.

