Jean Ione Dunn passed away peacefully on January 23, 2022 at the age of 98. Jean was a beloved mother, pastor’s wife, and community volunteer. She was blessed with many friends. When the Lord said, “Jean, it’s time for you to come Home.” Jean answered, “I’m coming.”

Jean was born January 20, 1924 in Milaca, MN to Joseph and Amy Larson. At age 5 her family moved to Watertown, SD. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1942 as Salutatorian of her class. In high school she played viola and piano. Jean shared her musical talents throughout her life.

Though Jean was accepted into the University of Minnesota Cadet Nurse Corps, she chose instead to marry Rev. Merle Dunn on May 7, 1944. Together, Merle and Jean ministered in churches and colleges in South Dakota, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota. The Dunns had three children, Joan, Paul, and Marcia. The family moved to Rochester in 1958 when Merle became the lead pastor of Homestead United Methodist Church. Together Jean and Merle served there for 24 years. Jean worked as the Church’s Administrative Secretary for 12 of those years. Upon retirement in 1982, they purchased a town house in Rochester, where Jean lived until moving to Shorewood Place in 2016.

Jean was an avid volunteer for numerous Rochester organizations including: the YM/YWCA; the school system; Mayo Clinic auxiliary and research projects; Kiwanis; and Christ United Methodist Church. In retirement, Jean and Merle spent time enjoying Europe, Hawaii, Canada, and the US. They spent many winters in Ventura, CA and Mesa, AZ.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Joan Kurth (Paul); son, Paul Dunn; grandchildren, Amber Lamoreaux (Shane); Nathan Dunn (Joellen); great-grandchildren, Jayden and Sienna Lamoreaux, Micah and Nina Dunn; nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Dunn (2012); her daughter, Marcia Dunn (1977); her grandson, Jin (Samuel) Dunn (2013); her parents; her brother and two sisters.

Memorials may be designated to any of the Rochester United Methodist Churches, Mayo Clinic Hospice Care, or a specified memorial of the giver’s choice.