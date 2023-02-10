Jean M. Schlasner

Jean Marie Schlasner (nee Pagel), 92, of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2023, reuniting for eternity with her beloved husband, Maury, who preceded her in death. Jean was a loving mother to Steve (Betsy) Schlasner, Mike (Roxanne) Schlasner, DyAnn St.Clair (Bob Busser) and foster mom to Jason (Mari) Pohl. Proud grandmother of Christina (Mike) Snyder, Daniel (Andrea) St.Clair, Jackie Schlasner (Jeff Shallington), Mark (AmyJo) Schlasner and Katie Schlasner. GiGi to Grace, Savannah, Ellie, Emma, Isabella, Dakota and Hunter.

Jean was born on Sept. 23, 1930, the only child of Gwlennys and Arthur Pagel. She graduated from Little Falls H.S. in 1948, and briefly attended St.Cloud Teacher’s College before switching her focus to nursing, earning her LPN degree in 1951 from Miller Hospital. However, she missed her true calling as a psychotherapist, given her compassionate listening skills and unique ability to keep a secret forever.

On February 10th, 1951 Jean married the love of her life, and enjoyed 71 years of marriage and traveling, including 58 cruises where they met people who would remain lifelong friends.

Family was her passion, and she dedicated her life to providing her three children with the loving, supportive childhood she never had. After her children were grown, she extended that love to several foster children.

The legacy she leaves behind is her unique gift of making everyone in her life feel special and loved.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Crossroads Church in Lakeville. MN. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of her memorial service at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated in Jean’s name to Crossroads Church, 17671 Glacier Way, Lakeville, MN. 55044, or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.