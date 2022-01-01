Jean M. Tamminga

Jean Millicent (Regnier) Tamminga of Rochester, MN, age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Shorewood Assisted Living in Rochester, MN.

Jean was born on February 24, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Ralph and Grace (Burk) Regnier. She graduated high school in 1947 and later continued her education in Chicago at Thornton Community College and earned her degree in education from St. Xavier University in 1975.

She was united in marriage to John Tamminga on October 14, 1948 in Chicago, IL. Her husband, John, passed away in 1970. Jean taught at Cicero Public Schools for 19 years and worked as a library technician at Woodridge Public Library for 12 years. Following her retirement she moved to Rochester, MN to be near family. Jean’s faith life was important to her and was known as the “prayer warrior” by her family which she was dedicated to raising and supporting. She enjoyed art, drawing and painting, reading and scrapbooking the family archive. She attended Calvary Evangelical Free Church and was an active volunteer in her independent living community with bible study, organizing the library, and drawing posters.

She is survived by her children, Karen (Dale) Daniels of Las Vegas, NV and Paul (Carol) Tamminga of Rochester, MN ; five grandchildren, Adam (Jana) Daniels, Sarah (Tim) Mueller, Lydia (Nathaniel) Schmidt Rachel Tamminga and Hannah Tamminga; six great grandchildren, Abigail, Thomas, and Molly Daniels, Jackson and Emma Mueller and Zoe Schmidt; brother-in-law, Martin Tamminga along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; infant brother, Ralph Regnier; sister, Joy Regnier.

Funeral services for Jean will be held at a later date in Chicago, Illinois. Interment will be at Mt. Greenwood Cemetery in Chicago, IL.

Memorials are preferred to Channel One Food Bank, 131 35th St SE Rochester, MN 55904.

