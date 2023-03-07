Jean Marie Carlson, 87, of Rochester, MN died March 4, 2023 at Season’s Hospice House in Rochester, MN.

Jean was born on May 24, 1935, in Red Wing, Minnesota, to Ditman Milton and Stella Beatrice (Ohnstad) Flom. She grew up in Leon Township, Goodhue County, Minnesota and attended school in District #52. Jean graduated from Kenyon High School, Kenyon, Minnesota in 1953 as Salutatorian of her class. She then attended Luther College, Decorah, Iowa where she received a Certificate in Education in 1955 and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1958. She also spent two summer sessions at Augustana College, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She was an elementary teacher in Red Wing, Minnesota; New Hampton, Iowa; Beloit, Wisconsin; and Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

On June 1, 1957, Jean Marie Flom was united in marriage to her Luther College friend, Lorne Clifford Carlson at Urland Lutheran Church in rural Cannon Falls, Minnesota. After Lorne and Jean graduated from Luther College, they moved to South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where both were teachers in the Oak Creek Public Schools. In August 1962, they relocated to Rochester, Minnesota, when her husband became an elementary school principal in the Rochester Public Schools. Lorne was a school administrator in Rochester for 30 years, retiring in 1992. Jean was a substitute teacher in the Rochester Public Schools until 2010.

Jean was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, where for several years she was a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher. In her later years, she enjoyed being a Greeter at Church Services, and being with the Gloria Dei Senior Group known as “Forever Forty”. She was also a member of Rochester’s Sons of Norway Kristiania Lodge 47; Vestlandslag, a group of Norwegian-American descendants from the West Coast of Norway; Vesterheim Museum; the Red Hats; the Jubilee Travel Club; and the Rochester Area Retired Educators Association.

Jean enjoyed attending musical programs and concerts, theatre productions, gardening, photography, and traveling. Lorne and she traveled to all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, islands in the Caribbean, Iceland, and most European countries. Being of Scandinavian roots, the seven visits to Norway were very special experiences. Some of the most memorable times were spent with the entire Carlson family on cruises to Alaska, Hawaii, the Baltic, the Mediterranean, and South Pacific French Polynesia including Bora Bora. After Lorne’s death, she traveled with her sister-in-law, Marian, on several European river voyages, including the Danube, Rhine, Moselle, and Seine Rivers.

Jean will always be remembered for her beautiful infectious smile, along with her caring personality and love of children.

Lorne and Jean were married 52 years. Lorne passed away September 19, 2009.

Jean had no siblings.

She is survived by one son, Jeffrey (Joyce) Carlson of Tennessee; two grandsons, Michael Carlson of Arizona and David Carlson of Italy; sisters-in-law, Marian Balch of Arizona and Ann (Larry) McAlpin of Arizona; and brother-in-law, Robert (Connie) Carlson of Washington.

The Memorial Service for Jean M. Carlson will be held 1:30 PM Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Private family interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Memorials are preferred to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Rochester Area Retired Educators Association, or Season’s Hospice.

