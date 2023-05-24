Jean Rose Liegl

Jean Rose (Grabko) Liegl, 90, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully at St. Marys Hospital on May 23, 2023. Jean was born in Rochester, MN on February 16, 1933, to Gertrude (Adams) and John Grabko. She graduated from Rochester Lourdes High School in 1951 and was a proud member of St. Pius X Catholic Church.

After retiring from Mayo Clinic, many memories were made traveling with Johnny. She showed her creative side by making homemade cards, painting, and doing art projects. Time with family was most important to her. You would often find her working on a puzzle or beating everyone at cards and dice.

Jean is survived by her loving husband, Johnny. They were united in marriage on July 5, 1952, and were happily married for 71 years. Together, they raised a wonderful family of five daughters, Christine (Les) Johnson of Stewartville, Karen (Robert) Volden of Rochester, Mary (David) Schultz of Stewartville, Colleen Berg of Rochester, and Andrea (David) Wilson of Rochester. Their family grew to 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Jean is also survived by her sister Kathleen (Robert) Lushanko. She is preceded in death by her parents, identical twin sister Joan Brown and her two brothers, Richard and Robert Grabko.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to funeral service at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial will be at Mazeppa Catholic Cemetery.

