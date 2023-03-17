Rochester

Jean Witz passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 14th 2023 after a short illness at the age of 92.

She was born in Cape Town, South Africa and worked as a realtor until 2008 when she immigrated to the United States, to join her family. She was an avid bridge player and a member of the Rochester Bridge Club for many years. She became a Bridge Life Master on the same day as she became an American citizen, and she was honored by both achievements.

Jean loved literature and reading about world affairs. She was proud of her Jewish heritage and enjoyed celebrating the Jewish festivals with her family.

She is survived by her loving family, sons, Michael Witz (Sabrina), Allan Witz (Anne) and David Witz, grandchildren, Gavin Witz (Jessica), Kyla Hoak (Dave) and Aylix Jensen (Darren) and great- grandchildren, Emily Witz, Pella Hoak, Kate Witz, Kinnick Hoak and Orley Jensen.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to B’nai Israel Synagogue, Chabad Lubavitch of Rochester and to Mayo Hospice.